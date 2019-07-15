The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday, July 14th announced the results for Intermediate Supplementary exam June 2019. All the candidates who appeared for TS Inter Supplementary exam under either general or vocational courses can now check their result online at TSBIE website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The board had conducted the Intermediate supplementary exams 2019 in the month of June.

Previously, our report citing India Today had suggested that TS 2nd year Supplementary results would be declared on July 15th, today. However, the board released the result a day earlier yesterday during the late evening hours.

Here are the direct links to check the TS Intermediate, 2nd year, Supplementary June 2019 results for General and Vocational courses. Candidates will have to use their exam hall ticket number to view the marked scored. Also the Telangana results website - results.cgg.gov.in can be checked directly to access the results.

The Telangana Board had released Inter results 2019 in April wherein more than 3 lakh candidates were declared failed due to administrative glitches. Later on, the Telangana High court released an order and students were given change for free revaluation. The TS Inter results after the revaluation process was released on May 27.

TSBIE had declared the earlier 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.