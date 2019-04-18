Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has finally declared the 2019 Intermediate examination results today, April 18th, 2019. The result for IPE 1st and 2nd year and Intermediate Vocational exam 1st and 2nd year were all declared at official websites and manabadi.com. The board has provided multiple websites for students to check the result, details of which are provided below.

The Times of India states that the results were declared by B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education Department at TSBIE premises in Nampally.

According to TOI live update, the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8% with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%. The First year Intermediate General students scored 60.5% pass percentage and vocational students scored 53.2% pass percentage.

The board is anticipating quite a big rush of students wanting to check the results which might overwhelm the servers. Thus, multiple websites will be hosting the results. The websites where the results will be available for students to check are bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, manabadi.com. Here are the direct links for students to check the result:

Step-by-step way to check the TS 2019 Inter result:

Visit the TS Inter results website. Click on the relevant link of the result that one wants to access results of. Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

This year, around 4.36 lakh candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams and around the same number of students of Inter second year. TSBIE had conducted the Intermediate examination from February 27th to March 18th, 2019, for Inter first year and from February 28th to March 18th for Inter 2nd year exam.

The rumour mills were running at a full swing for the past few weeks about the exact date of the result. It was first anticipated that the results will be arriving on April 8th but the board clarified that the results will not be releasing before the Lok Sabha election voting in the state is concluded.

Then, many websites reported that the result will be releasing on April 13th. However, the board once again clarified that the result will be coming this week and the press and website would be updated at least a day before the result date. Finally, it was confirmed on April 15th that the result will be coming out today.