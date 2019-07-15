The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) counselling Round 2 seat allotment result expected to be announced today, July 15th at 3 pm. The AKTU University, Lucknow which is the conducting authority is tentatively scheduled to release the round 2 counselling result at or after 3 pm today on its website - upsee.nic.in. All the candidates who had registered for the round 2 are requested to intermittently check the official website around the result declaration timings.

The online registration process for UPSEE round 2 counselling began from July 8th and continued till July 12th. In fact, the last date to submit online choice locking was July 14th, yesterday till 11.59 pm. Now once the seat allotment results are announced, successful candidates will have to freeze their seat, pay the seat confirmation fees by July 19th at the latest.

The AKTU will conduct four allotment rounds followed by a spot counselling round and the whole counselling process will go on until August 14th. The academic sessions will start on July 27th.

The full counselling process and schedule can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated) in the colleges offering these courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU has the responsibility to conduct the UPSEE examinations.

For the record it must be mentioned here that this ongoing counselling is for all programmes except M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Pharm/M.Des. A separate counselling was conducted for those courses from June 15 to June 24.