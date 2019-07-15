The South Indian Bank has released the call letter for the upcoming Probationary Officers and Probationary Clerk recruitment exams 2019. The admit cards are available for applicants to download at the SIB website - southindianbank.com. The online tests for both the recruitments will take place on consecutive days which July 25th and July 26 for PO and Clerk vacancies respectively.

The online application process for the recruitment drives began at the same time from June 19th and continued till June 30th. All applicants who have successfully submitted the online application are now requested to download their respective admit card from the official website before the exam due date.

Here are the direct links to download the call letter for Probationary Officer and Probationary Clerk recruitment online test. Candidates will have to log-in using registration number and date of birth details to access and take a print-out of the admit card.

As per the official notifications, there are 160 vacancies for Probationary Officers position to be posted anywhere in India. On the other hand, the vacancies for Clerk have been divided in two zones: 75 for North zone and 310 for South zone. Details about the states under each zone have been mentioned in the notification.

The recruitment for PO will be a three-stage process involving Online Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. On the other hand, the Clerk recruitment will be done based on Online Test and Personal Interview.