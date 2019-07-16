Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the phase I counselling result for AP DEECET 2019 seat allotment. Candidates who had registered for the AP Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test counselling 2019 can now check their seat allotment results and also download their respective provisional admission letter from AP DEECET website - apdeecet.apcfss.in.

DEECET – 2019 was conducted for individuals who intend to take admission into two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in Government District institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and other Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state to be conducted by Dept. of School Education, Govt of A.P.

Here are the direct links to AP DEECET 2019 Provisional Allotment List (Phase I) and for downloading Provisional Admission Letter. Candidates will have to use their Hall ticket number and date of birth details to download the admission letter.

Candidates who have been allotted seat in the Provisional seat allotment result, will now have to complete verification of certificates of DIETs and obtain a final admission letter from July 17 to July 18. The exam itself was held on May 15th and 16th in all 13 Districts of the state of A.P.