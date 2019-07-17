Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) Delhi is scheduled to declare the result for Polytechnic admissions 2019 counselling round 3 allotment result today on July 17th. The provisional seat allotment result is expected to be released at 6 pm in the evening on the official website - cetdelhi.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the round 3 counselling of Delhi polytechnic admissions 2019 will be able to check their results from the DTTE counselling website, once declared. Following the result declaration today, successful candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 3 will have to begin online payment of part Institutional fees, verification of documents and Freezing/Up-gradation of the allotted seat(online) by the candidate after verification of Documents from July 18.

The last date for payment of online fees, verification of documents and Freezing/Up-gradation of allotted seat is July 21 (2 pm), July 22 (4 pm) and July 23 (4 pm) respectively. The detailed counselling schedule can be accessed by the applicants from the notification section of the DTTE website.

The previous second allotment result was declared on July 8th and the counselling process was completed by July 13. Further, the counselling will be conducted in four rounds which will be followed by a spot admission round.

Delhi CET 2019 Polytechnic exam was conducted on June 8th and June 9th and the result was declared on June 22nd. The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) for the year 2019-20.