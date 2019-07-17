The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be releasing the Round 2 counselling provisional seat allotment result for NEET Undergraduate admissions. The choice filling and locking was completed on July 14 and the processing of seat allotment took place on July 15th and 16th. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling are requested to keep tab on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in for updates.

The highly anticipated part of the counselling process, the results. MCC is expected to release the Round 2 counselling result on July 18th and the applicants will have to report at their allotted institute from July 18 to July 25. The reporting, document verification and confirmation of allotted seat will go on for eight days. After the last date, ‘Non Reporting & Non Joining’ vacant seats will be transferred State Quota.

Separately, MCC released a notice regarding withdrawal of seats from round 2 counselling. A total of three (03) undergraduate seats for MBBS for 2019-20 have been withdrawn from Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad, Telangana. Of the withdrawn seats, one seat each has been withdrawn from SC, ST and UR category. The notice did not provide any particular reason for the withdrawal.

The final seat allotment result for the round 1 counselling was published on July 2nd. Further, the seat matrix for Round 2 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses have been published as well. The virtual vacancy for Round 2 can be accessed by the candidates from the official website. Also here is the direct link to virtual vacancy PDF. The list contains 3,530 total vacancies that are open for seat allotment in Round 2.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fan.