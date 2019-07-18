The Medical Council Committee (MCC) yesterday on July 17 surprisingly declared the result for NEET Undergraduate Round 2 counselling 2019. Now today the committee has activated the link to download individual candidate seat allotment letter. Candidates are advised to visit the MCC site - mcc.nic.in and download their respective seat allotment letter at the earliest.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 counselling of NEET UG 2019 admissions, can begin reporting at their allotted institute from 11 am today, July 18. The applicants are expected to bring along original document, allotment letter during the reporting.

Here is the direct link to download the NEET UG Round 2 allotment letter

The reporting process for admission will begin from July 18 to July 25. The reporting, document verification and confirmation of allotted seat will go on for eight days. After the last date, ‘Non Reporting & Non Joining’ vacant seats will be transferred State Quota.

The choice filling and locking was completed on July 14 and the processing of seat allotment took place on July 15th and 16th. Here is the direct link to access the NEET UG round 2 counselling final result declared on July 17th.

Separately, MCC released a notice regarding withdrawal of seats from round 2 counselling. A total of three (03) undergraduate seats for MBBS for 2019-20 have been withdrawn from Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad, Telangana. Of the withdrawn seats, one seat each has been withdrawn from SC, ST and UR category. The notice did not provide any particular reason for the withdrawal.

The final seat allotment result for the round 1 counselling was publishedon July 2nd. Further, the seat matrix for Round 2 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses have been published as well. The virtual vacancy for Round 2 can be accessed by the candidates from the official website. Also here is the direct link to virtual vacancy PDF. The list contains 3,530 total vacancies that are open for seat allotment in Round 2.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fan.