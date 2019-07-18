The Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training (SDIT) Haryana has released the first merit list for ITI admissions 2019. Candidates who had registered for this year’s admissions process, can now head the official website - itiharyana.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first merit list are expected to complete the document verification process between July 18 and 19 to July 22 and 23.

The ITI Haryana will be releasing a total of four merit lists for the admissions based on the marks obtained in Class 10th, 12th examinations. The next merit list that is the second list will be published on the ITI website on July 26.

The admission process after the final allotment list publication will begin from July 29 and is expected to be completed by August 1. Separately, online registration for JIM ITI - Gurugram are currently open and will be available till July 24. Here is the direct link to apply online for the same.

Further, ITI Haryana will display the vacant seats for the second round on July 24. Candidates can check their ITI Haryana admission schedule directly from the link provided below.

Here is the direct link to view the PDF notification regarding admission schedule