The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha, announced the first merit list for Odisha Plus 3 (also known as the +3) admissions today, July 18th. Students who have applied for admission to first year degree and self-financing degree colleges in the state of Odisha can check for their name on the Odisha Plus 3 merit list at the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

The result declaration has been reported by several media websites. However, candidates must note that currently the SAMS Odisha official website is unresponsive and will likely be restored to normalcy soon. Students are advised to not panic and check the website again in some time.

How to check DHE Plus 3 merit list

Visit the DHE’s official SAMS website. Under the Higher Education tab, click on Degree (+3). A new window or browser tab will open Look for and click on the clickable button ‘Merit List’. Select the options from the drop-down menus and click on the green Show button

The College and Category Wise Rank List will be displayed.

Based on the first DHE allotment list, those allotted a seat in the first list have to pay admission fee by logging into SAMS portal. The last date to pay admission fee is July 21, 2019 till 5 pm.

This year in 2019, around 2.37 lakh students had registered for the web-counselling and admission into degree courses in Odisha. Out of those who registered, 2.16 lakh applied online and the final number of applications received was 94,708.

A total of 1,047 degree colleges are participating in the online degree admission process, a report by NDTV confirmed citing data from SAMS Odisha portal.