The West Bengal Police today released the admit card for Police Constable (Male) recruitment exam. The admit cards are available for download on the official website - wbpolice.gov.in. The exam itself, the preliminary written examination will be conducted on August 4. The recruitment notification was released way earlier this year in the month of February.

The applications were invited from interested individuals in both online and offline mode from February 5th. Now the WBP has released the admit card for the written examination and candidates are advised to download the same before the exam. Applicants will have to use their registered application number and date of birth details to download the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the West Bengal Police Constable admit cards 2019

A notice regarding the admit card released a few days ago on July 11. Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. So candidates will have to take a print out of the online admit card.

The Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police - 2019 has been scheduled on August 4th (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 1 pm.