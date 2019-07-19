The State Bank of India (SBI) had conducted the preliminary exam for Junior Associate - Clerk recruitment 2019 in the month of June. Now several media houses have reported that SBI will be declaring the result for Clerk prelims 2019 soon. However, none of it is with any official substantiation or soure and neither SBI has come out with any formal notice regarding the result declaration date, timing.

In fact, there is one report from India.com reported that the results could very well be announced today on July 19. However, in the absence of any official confirmation or reliable sourcing candidates are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Further, it must be recalled that earlier similar reports had trended on the internet around July 10 but the results were not declared.

Separately, as in when SBI Clerk prelims 2019 results are declared, applicants will be able to access the same from SBI website - sbi.co.in. Also, the result declaration update for SBI Clerk exam will be available on our website’s Announcements section.

The JA recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,653 positions of Junior Associates. The first stage of the recruitment, preliminary exam, was conducted on June 22nd. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the Main exam before the final selection. The main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019.