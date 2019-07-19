Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit card for Assistant Section Officer recruitment preliminary exam on the EPFO site - epfindia.gov.in. The recruitment is for 280 available vacancies and the online application process ended on June 25th. Candidates who have successfully applied for the ASO vacancies are expected to download the call letter before the exam dates.

EPFO will be conducting an online examination on 30th July, 2019 and 31st July, 2019 for recruitment to the post of Assistant. As per the notification, the call letter was scheduled to be released from July 20th onward, however, EPFO has released it one day in advance.

How to apply for EPFO Assistant recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of EPFO - epfindia.gov.in Navigate to the recruitment section available under the miscellaneous tab on the homepage Then choose the call letter download option assistant in EPFO Alternatively here is the direct link to apply online for EPFO assistant vacancy Use your registration number and password to view the call letter Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

Details about the category wise vacancy, pay scale information and more is available in the official notification linked here. Further, an addendum to the notification was released recently which clarified the age relaxation criteria for ex-servicemen and modified the exam centres for preliminary and main examination. Here is the direct linkto the addendum PDF for candidates.