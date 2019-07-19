The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu today on July 19 declared the result for Higher Secondary Examination (Plus One), HSE +1, supplementary examination. A provisional mark sheet for individuals as well as for verification has been published on DGE website - dge.tn.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s HSE +1 supplementary exam conducted in June can check their result directly from the DGE website.

Below given are the direct links to view Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June 2019 results. Students will have to enter their registered number and date of birth details to view the final scores achieved in the exam.

Provisional mark sheet for HSE +1 Individual results

Provisional mark sheet for HSE +1 verification results

While the supplementary exam for HSE first-year candidates was conducted last month, the regular students had appeared for the exam in March 2019. This year, a total of 8,16,618 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu State Board HSE First Year exam. The pass percentage this year for the TN HSE + 1 board exam was 95 percent, Times of India reported.

Separately, only recently last week DGE had released the final result for SSLC, Class 10th June 2019 compartment exams. Originally, the result for TN SSLC 2019 result was released in the month of April and the candidates and unsuccessful students were provided with an opportunity to clear the exams this year itself.