The Delhi University (DU) has released fifth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate Arts & Commerce, Science and B.A. Program courses for the 2019-20 academic year. Candidates who had applied for admission to DU affiliated colleges this year can directly visit the DU official website - du.ac.in and check the cut-off percentage for all the colleges.

While the cut-off percentage chart for DU colleges was published on July 19, yesterday, the merit-based cut off list will be ‘displayed by different colleges on Saturday July 20’, the official press statement said. Candidates will have to visit their respective college website or else the campus itself to view the 5th merit list for admissions.

The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (fifth admission list) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given on the links below.

Separately, DU has also declared second cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Again the 2nd cut off list will be displayed at notice boards of NCWEB and all its teaching centres from July 20th, today. Candidates can check the cut-off chart from links below. Admission for BA Program, B.com courses will begin on July 20th and conducted on July 22, July 23 from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

