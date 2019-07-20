Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result is expected to be released today on July 20. All candidates can access the MHT CET 2019 CAP Round II seat allotment status from the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment status can be accessed by students using their application ID and date of birth details.

After the declaration on CAP round II allotment result, candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 2 are expected to complete online submission & confirmation of ‘Option Form of CAP Round-II’ through candidate’s Login on July 21 and July 22. The result for the previous round, CAP round 1 was declared on July 11 and the reporting date was later extended up to July 18 from July 14.

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

For the sake of convenience of students, Maharashtra CET cell has also provided with the list of ARC centres on its website. Candidates are advised to thoroughly verify and appear for the document verification within the stipulated time to confirm their seat. Here is the direct link to the list of ARC.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.