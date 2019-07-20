Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released admit card for Combined Lower Subordinate recruitment exam on its website - upsssc.gov.in. The admit cards are available on the UPSSSC website and candidates can download the same using the registration number and date of birth details.

The commission is conducting the main examination for Combined Lower Subordinate Services exam 2016 to fill up 641 vacancies. The exam will be conducted on July 28 and candidates have to compulsorily carry their exam admit card in order to be eligible to appear for the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSSSC admit card

The exam will be held on Sunday from 10 am to 1.30 pm across centres in Lucknow and Kanpur. A press statement regarding the admit card was released on July 19 and is available on UPSSSC site. The press statement is in ‘Hindi’ and can be accessed from this direct link here.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 15 but was later postponed to the current exam date. There has been no other changes in the exam syllabus or any other aspect related to the recruitment whatsoever.