The Madhya Pradesh Open School Education Board (MPSOS) released the result for Class 10th and 12th examination 2019 on its website - result.mpsos.net.in. Candidates who appeared for the secondary and higher secondary board exam this year can now visit the website and check their respective exam scores using roll number details.

MPSOS conducts the class 10 and class 12 exams twice a year - June and December. The June 2019 MPSOS 10th and 12th exams were held from June 6, 2019, to June 18, 2019. The result will include details about candidate’s OS number, examination name, test subjects, board name, score, maximum marks, Aland qualifying status.

Here is the direct link to check MPSOS 10th, 12th exam results June 2019

MPSOS board has monikered this open schooling examination for Class 10th and 12th as “Ruk Jana Nahi” loosely translated as let nothing stop you. This is MP Education Board’s attempt to encourage candidates to take up schooling braving the everyday life difficulties. The result can be accessed from MPSOS official website as well - mpsos.nic.in.