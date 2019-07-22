Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the hall ticket for Group-B combined Paper I exam on its website - mpsc.gov.in. The combined paper I exam is for PSI, STI and ASO recruitment 2019 and the exam will be conducted on July 28th, Sunday. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the paper I on July 28 are expected to download the admit card soon before the day of the exam.

Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam results were declared in June last month. The commission has declared 9,694 PSI applicants for are eligible for the main exam. Similarly, 768 candidates from STI and 533 ASO applicants had cleared the Group B preliminary exams. The successful candidates were eligible to appeared for the main examination.

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket for MPSC Subordinate Services Main exam. Candidates will have to login using their user credentials to download the admit card.

MPSC conducts a combined main examination for PSI along with ASI and STI posts. The combined first paper examination for mains will be held on July 28, as mentioned.

The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam for Police Sub Inspector, Sales Tax Inspector, and Assistant Section Officer posts was held in the month of March.