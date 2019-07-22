The Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education (BISE), Azad Jammu Kashmir published the result for SSC Part II, Class 10th annual exam 2019. The result is available on the official BISE AJK website - ajkbise.net and students or their guardians can access the result using student’s exam roll number from the provided result links.

As per the official website, the result for BISE AJK class 10th were declared today on July 22 at 1 pm. Further, the results are available via SMS service as well. Candidates can check the result by sending a simple message using smartphone or any phone in the following format:

AJK space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5050. For example - AJK 101201

BISE Mirpur is considered among important educational boards and holds examination of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th class each year. Two separate links to check SSC class 10th result have been provided by the board, direct links for which have been mentioned here.

Online Result link 1

Online Result link 2

Apart from the results, BISE AJK has made available the list of students who have secured the top 20 positions in annual exam. Syeda Bukhari from Panjera Kotli, AK secured the first rank with 1,084 marks in SSC part II exam 2019. Here is the direct link to access the complete list.