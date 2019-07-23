The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the result for the entrance exams conducted for the admission to various courses at the University. Candidates who appeared for the JMI entrance exams can check their results from the official JMI website - jmi.ac.in. On the results page, candidates will have to select their respective programme category and course to view the individual result list.

The entrance examination for the Master’s programme was conducted from June 12 to 26, while the entrance exam for BBA, B Com, BA Economics was conducted on June 15, and BA Political Science on June 12, 2019. The applications came from as many as 39 countries, Indian Express reported citing official sources.

Here is the direct link to view JMI admissions results 2019

How to check Jamia Milia Admission results 2019

Visit the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia - jmi.ac.in Click on the admissions result 2019 ticker from the homepage You will be redirected to a new page, here is the direct link to results page Select your respective programme category, course and submit Download the result list and check for your name in the result list

Notably, the university has introduced one MBA programme in entrepreneurship and family business from this year. “If there’s one thing which is required in Jamia at the time, it is the introduction of new courses, tailored to current needs”, the IE report quoted professor Najma Akhtar, Jamia’s first woman Vice-Chancellor, saying.

