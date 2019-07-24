State Bank of India (SBI) has finally declared the much anticipated preliminary examination for Junior Associate or Clerk 2019 recruitment on its official website - sbi.co.in. All the candidates who appeared for the exam conducted in June can now check the results using either exam roll number or registration number clubbed with the date of birth details.

The result has been one of the most highly watched out for in the past few weeks with several media reports claiming that the results will be declared soon. Now the wait is finally over as SBI has released the Clerk prelims 2019 result on its website.

Here is the direct link to view SBI Clerk 2019 prelims result

How to check SBI Clerk prelims 2019 result

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in Navigate to the careers section on the home page and then proceed to click on the current openings From the current opening, find out the Junior Associate recruitment notification and choose the results link Alternatively, here is the direct link to view SBI Clerk prelims 2019 results Enter relevant personal details and submit to view the results Download the results for future reference

Separately, as the aspirants were awaiting the SBI Clerk results, the official website of SBI was not responding yesterday. However, services were resumed after staying off-line for several hours, NDTV reported.

SBI had issued the 2019 JA recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 3rd, 2019. The JA recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,653 positions of Junior Associates.

The admit card for the SBI Junior Associate or Clerk prelims was released on May 28th and the exam was conducted from later half of June 2019.