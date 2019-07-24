Netflix India has officially introduced a cheaper subscription plan catering to users in India. The popular streaming platform has been anticipated to launch something like this and today at an event in New Delhi, the company unveiled the new plan for mobile-only users, Hindustan Times reported. The subscription for a monthly plan has been priced at Rs 199. India is the first and only country to get the mobile-exclusive plan.

This mobile plan supports smartphones and tablets as well. However, the plan allows for the usage of the service to one mobile device only and supports only the standard definition (SD) viewing. Interested individuals can subscribe to the monthly plan by registering for free for the first month and choose to opt-out of it anytime they wish to.

As for the payment options, users will have to add their debit or credit cards details from the monthly subscription charge will be deducted every month. The HT report further added that Netflix had started testing its mobile-only plan earlier this year in India. The streaming service was initially testing a Rs 250 plan but it has decided to reduce the price to Rs 199.

Separately, TechCrunch quoted Ajay Arora, Director of Product Innovation, saying that mobile devices are increasingly driving consumption in India. Netflix users in India are watching more content on mobile than users in any other country, he said at the press conference in New Delhi.