Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for undergraduate degree, postgraduate and engineering courses exams at the university examination website - kuexams.org. The results are for all the annual semester exams for BA, B.Sc, LLB, LLM, B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, B.Tech and other courses offered at the varsity. Candidates can check their results directly from the university website using their examination roll number.

The results were apparently anticipated to be declared today, as per several media reports. Rightly so, the results are now available at kuexams.org for students to check their scores. However, candidates must note that the official results webpage of Kakatiya University is currently responding rather slowly. So students are advised to remain patient and check for the results again in some time.

Here is the direct link to the results page of Kakatiya University with links to all exam results

Kakatiya University established in 1976 to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people for higher education. It is located in the historical city, Warangal, the erstwhile seat of the Kakatiya rulers. The founding of the University was in fact a historic event that heralded a new era in the realms of higher education of this region.