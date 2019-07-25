In Karnataka, Yeddyurappa waits for go-ahead to stake claim
Ousted chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, for his part, said he had no regrets and was “happy” he could work for the poor until his last day. His father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, however, blamed the BJP for “horse trading”.
The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to be in no hurry on Wednesday to stake claim to power in Karnataka and seemed to be waiting for the assembly speaker’s decision on disqualification petitions against 15 rebel legislators whose resignations brought down the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government a day ago, even as workers and leaders thronged the party headquarters in Bengaluru expecting to celebrate the next government.
A senior party leader said in New Delhi that the BJP would take a final call after assessing the situation. A second senior leader said in Bengaluru that the party may wait for speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s final decision on the rebel lawmakers.
Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s Son-In-Law In Boris Johnson’s Cabinet
Boris Johnson officially became Britain’s new Prime Minister on Wednesday and promised to leave the European Union on October 31 “no ifs, no buts” under a “new deal” with the 28-member economic bloc.
The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London Mayor laid out his vision as Prime Minister in his first speech on the steps of Downing Street after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, during which the 93-year-old monarch formally invited him to form a government after accepting Theresa May’s resignation a little earlier.
Boeing May “Temporarily” Halt MAX Production If Grounding Extended
Boeing could further scale back output on the 737 MAX or even “temporarily” halt production if the grounding is extended much beyond current expectations, the company’s chief executive said Wednesday.
The aerospace giant has cut output of the planes to 42 a month from 52 since the aircraft was grounded worldwide in March following two deadly crashes.
At Least 10 Killed, 41 Injured As Three Blasts Rock Kabul: Official
At least 10 people – including several women and a child – were killed and 41 others wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season.
The three blasts came amid a wider surge in violence in Kabul and around Afghanistan, where nine family members were killed in an eastern province Thursday while heading to a wedding.