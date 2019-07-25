Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final answer keys for the Junior Engineering recruitment 1st stage CBT today on July 25. The answer keys link is available on RRB regional sites from today July 25 and candidates can view the keys by logging on till July 27. Candidates must note that the decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained.

Earlier, RRB had released options for candidates who attended 1st stage CBT were allowed to view the question paper, responses, and keys and raise the objections if any to questions/options/keys during July 11 to July 14. The objections raised by the candidates were analyzed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs.

The RRB 1st Stage CBT for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted from May 22 to June 2nd and from June 26th to 28th.

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions.

Here are the direct links to RRB sites to view answer keys for RRB JE 1st stage CBT exam: