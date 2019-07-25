The University of Madras (UNOM) today declared the revaluation results for UG, PG, Professional Degree examination conducted in April 2019 session. The results are available on the official website of the university - unom.ac.in. However, it must be noted here that the UNOM website was down at the time of writing this article. Alternative candidates eagerly waiting for their results can check the revaluation results at this website - egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check UNOM revaluation results 2019

Earlier a couple of Tamil regional media outlets citing UNOM had reported that the revaluations results will be published today on July 26. In line with that, the revaluation results have now been released online. A dedicated website for results was launched by UNOM in 2018 and revaluation results for April 2019 exams are available on this website - egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Earlier UNOM had released the regular results for UG, PG and Professional Degree exams April 2019 last month on June 27. However, candidates were given an option of applying for revaluation via online mode. A revaluation fee had to be paid by candidates in order to avail this facility.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.