Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier on July 24th released the CTET 2019 answer keys along with the OMR sheet on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates were provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, over the keys till July 26 which is today. So all the candidates who appeared for the CTET 2019 exam are requested to thoroughly go through the answer keys and report any discrepancies.

This time around the CTET board provided the bare minimum to raise objections. The keys were released during the late evening hours on 24th and the last date to raise objections is July 26. Candidates can challenge CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. It is also to be noted that the fee is non-refundable.

Here is the direct link to download the CTET 2019 answer keys. Also, the result page contains a link to submit the challenge for the CTET answer key. Candidates will have to log in with roll number and date of birth details to submit objections or download the answer keys.

The exam was conducted by CBSE on July 7th, 2019. This will be the 12th edition of the examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. The admit card for the exam was released on June 21.

CTET exam is conducted eligibility of candidates to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The exam comprises of two papers that are Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.