Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the results and final answer keys for Group II Services screening test on its website - psc.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the screening exam can now view the final answer keys, category-wise cut off marks, list of roll numbers that have been qualified for the main exam and individual results from APPSC website.

The commission released the result and answer keys on July 25th, yesterday. The exam itself, the 2018 Group II Service Recruitment Screening Exam was conducted on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. The Commission had informed that the exam registered attendance of 77.9%. The exam was conducted at 727 centres throughout the state in a peaceful manner.

Here is the direct link to view the APPSC Group II services exam results

Following the exam, the tentative answer keys were published and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objection till May 16th, 2019. Now the final answers for all the sections are available in a single document linked here.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.

Separately, here is the direct link to the results page which contains PDF’s for roll numbers of qualified candidates for mains, cut off mark statement and list of rejected candidates.