ndian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to announce the notification for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, July 28. The examination itself will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country. Several media reports have confirmed the dates citing official sources.

The online application process for CAT 2019 will be conducted from August 7 to September 18, 2019. Candidates who wish to appear for this year’s MBA entrance exam, individuals should watch out for notification on the IIM Kozhikode website.

The CAT exam is pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

Last year in 2018, IIM Ahmedabad conducted the CAT 2018 exam and the result for the entrance was declared on January 5.