IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 result, as expected, has been declared today, January 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the common entrance exam can check their score card at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT has also released a notice stating that after carefully examining the objections received against the answer keys, no changes were made in answer keys.

The result was announced to be releasing today but was expected at 1.00 pm but the result is already available on the website. The registration for the IIM CAT 2018 began on August 8th, 2018 and the exam was conducted in multiple sessions on November 25th, 2018. The scores of the candidates have been normalised depending on the sessions at which they gave the exam to give all the candidates a fair shot at the rank.

How to check IIM CAT 2018 score card:

Visit the IIM CAT website. Click on ‘Login’ button on the home page. Enter the User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’. The IIM CAT 2018 score card can be accessed which can be printed out for future reference.

CAT entrance examination is conducted for admissions to management courses conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). There are a total number of 20 IIM institutions throughout India. CAT scores are also used by other management institutions for admission purposes. The details of counselling is expected to be released in the near future.