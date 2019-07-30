IRCTC is offering a five nights, six days tour package to Hyderabad, the city of pearls. Hyderabad is a metropolitan city whose rich history from 400 years ago makes it an unmatched blend of history and modernity. Historical monuments, natural getaways, mouth-watering biryani and the grand Ramoji film city will keep you glued throughout your stay.

The destinations the package covers include Qutab Shahi Tomb, Golconda Fort, Ramoji Film City, Birla Mandir, Salarjung Museum and Chowmohalla Palace. The travelling mode is via train no. 19202 (PBR-SC EXP) from Ahmedabad railway station on 29th October, 2019. The tour will commence on 3rd November, 2019 with meals included. Train schedule is indicative and subject to change by Railways.

Train Details: Date of jouney Destination Duration Train From/To Time 29th Oct, 2019



Hyderabad 05N/06D 19202 ADI-SC 10:00 3rd Nov, 2019 Ahmedabad 17018 SC-ADI 13:40

Package Cost: Package Code: WAR003 Single-sharing Double-sharing Triple-sharing Child with a separate bed (05-11 years) Child without a separate bed (05-11 years) Comfort 23,390/- 16,470/- 14,650/- 13,990/- 12,510/-

As per the itinerary for this tour package, all tourists will assemble at Ahmedabad railway station and travel via train no. 19202 (PBR-SC EXP). A pickup will be scheduled from Secunderabad railway station at 10:30 to the hotel for check-in. After lunch, tourists will proceed towards Qutab Shahi Tomb and Golconda Fort (evening sound and light show on their own expenses). Dinner will be provided at the hotel. On day 3, after breakfast a full day Ramoji Film City tour will be scheduled followed by a drop at the hotel. On day 4, a full day Hyderabad city tour post-breakfast covering Tankbund (drive through) Birla Mandir, Salarjung Museum, Chowmohalla Palace, Mecca Masjid, Charminar, Lumbani park (boat ride and laser show on their own expenses). Tourists will check out of the hotel on day 5 post breakfast and leave for Secunderabad railway station taking train no.17018 at 15:00 Hrs, arrival at Ahmedabad railway station at 19:00 Hrs

Local tour operator reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility. Visit to all the sightseeing place is subject to time availability.

Package include the following: Services required Benchmark Accommodation (as per itinerary) in Hyderabad 4 nights stay in a deluxe hotel Meals 4 breakfasts, 4 dinners

Transfers and sightseeing All sightseeing and excursion as per the itineraryA/C Deluxe Coach for internal transfers and sightseeing. Tour Escort

One professional and friendly tour escort throughout the tour ex- Ahmedabad

Package does not include the following:

Ramoji Film City Entrance ticket

Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available

On-board meal

Any room service/minibar will be chargeable

All tips to drivers, guides etc.

Cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fees and local guides not included in the itinerary availed by the passengers

Any increase in rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to departure. The tour price is subject to increase without notice if this rate changes substantially prior to departure

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not mentioned in the regular menus provided

Cancellation of ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com. For assistance contact: