Delhi University (DU) released the results for School of Learning (SOL) Bachelor of Commerce honors course on its official website - sol.du.ac.in. The University has published the results for the B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 results today on 29 July 2019. The exams for DU SOL B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 were conducted between May 7th to June 11th, 2019 at various centres.

The students, who have appeared for the DU SOL B.Com Hons exams, can visit the official website of DU SOL to check their result. Separately, results for the BA Hons English Part 3 exam has been declared as well. The candidates can check their DU SOL results from the direct link provided below.

Here are the direct links to view DU SOL B.Com Hons Part 1, 2, 3 and BA Hons English Part 3 results 2019. Candidates will have to enter their SOL roll number, exam roll number along with course details and submit to view the results.

Students can also apply for the revaluation/rechecking of the answer sheet if they are satisfied with the marks secured in the exam. They have to submit the revaluation/rechecking form, which can be obtained from the school’s office, along with the fees in the prescribed format. A student can apply for the revaluation/rechecking within three weeks from the date of declaration of the result.

How to check DU SOL 2019 results