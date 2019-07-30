The picturesque town of Darjeeling is located at an altitude of 6,710 ft in West Bengal. Nestled among mountains with the glistening Mt Kanchenjunga towering over the sky, Darjeeling is fondly called ‘Queen of the Hills’. It is a perfect gateway for those seeking to be in harmony with nature. Once a summer resort for the British Raj elite, it remains the terminus of the narrow-gauge Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, or ‘Toy Train’, completed in 1881. It is famous for the distinctive black tea grown on plantations that dot its surrounding slopes.

IRCTC is offering a tour package to Darjeeling from 18th October, 2019 to 22nd October, 2019. The Darjeeling DHR Heritage Tour includes Toy train ride, a walk to the Mall road, sightseeing at Tiger Hill, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, a visit to Japanese Temple, Zoo, HMI & Tibetan Handicraft centre, a half day trip to Mongpu, and return journey via Mirik Lake.

Details of the journey: Date Sector Train no. Class Departure Arrival Onward journey

18th Oct, 2019 SDAH-NJP 13149 UP

3A 20.30 hrs

7.30 hrs

Return journey 22nd Oct, 2019 NJP-SDAH 13150 DN

3A 20.20 hrs

8.20 hrs



Package costs: Per Head Cost

On Twin Sharing Per Head Cost

On Triple Sharing Per Head Cost

Child (5-11 yrs) 23410/- 21860/- 18770/-

According to the itinerary, tourists will assemble at Sealdah railway station on 18th October, 2019 at 19:30 hrs in front of IRCTC Jaan Ahar. The departure is from Sealdah via 13149 Kanchankanya Express at 20:30 hrs. The train arrives at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station from where tourists will move to Kurseong. The DHR ride will take passengers from Kurseong to Darjeeling Station. Tourists will then check-in at the hotel and can take a walk along Mall road in the evening. On Day 3, 22nd October, 2019, an early morning sightseeing of Tiger Hill, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop is scheduled. Post-breakfast sightseeing to Japanese Temple, Zoo, HMI & Tibetan Handicraft centre is scheduled.

On Day 4, tourists will be taken for a half day trip to Mongpu, a tranquil little village in the mountainous Kurseong sub division of North Bengal. Mongpu was a much-loved summer retreat of Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore overlooking sprawling cinchona plantations. On Day 5, all tourists shall check-out from the hotel at Darjeeling post-breakfast. The return journey via NJP Railway will be through Mirik Lake, an excellent scenic spot nestled forested hills at an altitude of 5800 ft., famous for its man-made Sumendu Lake, orange orchards, cardamom plantations and tea estates. From New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station, the return journey is via 13150 Kanchankanya Express at 20:20 hrs. Arrival is at Sealdah (SDAH) railway station at 08:20 hrs on 23rd October, 2019.

The tour package includes onward and return journey tickets, meals on train, DHR ride from Kurseong to Darjeeling Station (one way ride), accommodation for 03 nights at Darjeeling, all meals (3 breakfasts, 3 dinners), non-ac vehicle for transfers and sightseeing. The vehicle will not be at disposal, it will be available to guest as per itinerary only (point to point basis) – 06/07 in a cab, tour guide and travel insurance.

The package does not include the following:

Lunch, guide charges and entrance fees

Personal expenses such as laundry, telephone calls, tips & gratuity. Mineral/soft/hard drinks/room heater, rafting, cable car and any kind of room services

Additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary.

Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances, etc (to be borne by the client, which is directly payable on the spot).

Any increase in taxes or fuel price, leading to increase in cost on surface transportation and land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure.

Tourists are advised to carry a photo ID proof (PAN card, passport, voter ID card, driving licence, etc) for verification. In case any of the sightseeing spots mentioned above remain closed due to local reasons, IRCTC representative will arrange for alternative sightseeing spot. Arrangements will be made for medical attention during sickness while on tour and the cost will borne by the tourist. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters

For more details, contact: