IRCTC Regional Office, Bhopal offers ‘Bharat Darshan’, one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering the important religious and leisure destinations by the Bharat Darshan special tourist train. The tour will cover Varanasi-Allahabad-Gaya-Gangasagar-Puri. The tour begins on 15th September, 2019 for nine nights and ten days.

Here is the direct link to book the Gaya-Gangasagar-Puri Yatra package.

The Gaya-Gangasagar-Puri Yatra package (package code: WZBD266) departs from Indore at 05:00 hours on 15th September, 2019. The package tariff for sleeper class is INR 9450/- per passenger (inclusive of taxes) and for 3AC is INR 11550/-. The itinerary of the tour is as follows:



Boarding Points: Indore - Dewas - Ujjain - Shujalpur - Sehore - Shrihirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) - Vidisha - Ganjbasoda - Bina - Khurai - Saugor - Damoh - Katni - Maihar - Satna

Deboarding Points: Anuppur - Katni - Damoh - Saugor - Khurai - Bina - Ganjbasoda - Vidisha - Shrihirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) - Sehore - Shujalpur - Ujjain - Dewas - Indore

Itinerary Date: 15 Sep 2019 – 24 Sep 2019

On 15th September, 2019, the tour departs towards Varanasi from Indore at 05:00 hours. On 16th September, the train arrives at Varanasi where a visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple is scheduled. Passengers will stay overnight in Varanasi. On 17th September, the tour departs for Allahabad by road. In Allahabad, tourists will visit Triveni Sangam and return to Varanasi by road from where the tour departs for Gaya. After an overnight train journey, the tour arrives in Gaya on 18th September. In Gaya, a visit to Vishnupad temple and Mahabodhi temple is scheduled. The tour reaches Howrah on 19th September, and moves for Gangasagar where passengers will stay overnight. On 20th September, passengers will visit Kali temple in Kolkata and then departs towards Puri. The following day tourists will visit Jagannath temple in Puri and a visit to Konark temple is scheduled for 22nd September. The tour departs for Indore the same evening.

The package includes hall accommodation for all overnight stays, pure vegetarian meals, tourists buses for sightseeing spots, tour escorts and security arrangements. Entrance fees/darshan tickets and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost.

Cancellation policy: No. of days before commencement of trip Total Deductions Up to 15 days (excluding departure date) Rs. 100/- per passenger Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 4 days 100% of the package cost