The Bihar Combined Entrance and Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has now released the merit list for engineering admissions in the state today on July 30th. The online registration process for Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2019 began from 1st of July and the merit list was scheduled to be published on July 23rd. Candidates who had applied for this years UGEAC can now download their rank card from BCECEB website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The BCECEB on July 17th had released a notice which had extended the registration process for UGEAC 2019. The notice further provided dates for merit list declaration by Bihar BCECEB. As per the notice, the merit list declaration for UGEAC 2019 was expected to take place on July 29th. However, the board did not release the link for rank card until late night yesterday.

Here is the direct link to download the rank card for Bihar UGEAC 2019

While the merit list has been published, candidates are advised to download their rank card using the UGEAC ID and date of birth details. Separately, the counselling schedule for UGEAC 2019 has not been provided by BCECEB.

The candidates who get shortlisted into the merit list will be eligible Bihar UGEAC 2019 counselling for admission to B.Tech, paramedical and pharmacy courses offered across the state. The merit list is based on the rank list of JEE (Main)-2019 against state quota seats. As mentioned earlier, the counselling schedule has not been published yet and BCECEB is expected to declare the same soon.