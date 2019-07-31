Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the admit card for the 2019 Social Security Assistant examination on August 21st. Multiple outlets have reported that the admit card has already been released; however, the official notification states that the admit card will be available from August 21st to September 1st at the official website, epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO had released the notification for the recruitment of SSA on June 27th and the application process started on the same day and went on until July 21st, 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 2,189 positions. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31st and September 1st, 2019.

The candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to first appear for the Main exam which will be released after the declaration of the Phase I examination. The candidates will then have to appear for a skill test before the final recruitment.

How to download EPFO 2019 SSA Phase I admit card: