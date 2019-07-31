Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam has released the result for the 2019 Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) on July 30th. Along with the result, the PEB also released the final answer keys and attendance details of the exam. All the candidates who had appeared for the MP PAT 2019 exam can check the result at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The merit list released along with the result stated that the top position was bagged by Aarushi Jain. The second and third position were garnered by Aashi Mahajan and Shree Ram, respectively, this year. The merit list which lists top 10 candidates can be accessed in this link. The link also has attendance details.

Candidates can access the MP PAT 2019 exam result in this direct link.

PAT exam is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to various UG agricultural courses provided by various colleges and institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh. PAT 2019 notification was released on May 30th, 2019 and the exam was conducted on June 29th and June 30th, 2019.

How to access MP PAT 2019 result: