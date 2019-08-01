Andhra Pradesh Gram Volunteer recruitment result is expected to be released today, August 1st, according to Times of India. The result of the recruitment process, once released, will be available at the official website, gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also keep an eye on the Announcement page for the latest update on the AP Gram Volunteer result.

AP government had announced recruitment of over 1.75 lakh volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

A total number of 9.62 lakh candidates have applied for the Gram Volunteer position of which 9.26 lakh applications have been approved and which 6.60 lakh candidates attended the orientation process. All the candidates will be eligible to be recruited, result of which is expected today.

The official website has the district-wise breakdown of the total number of candidates who have applied, verified, approved, attended the orientation, and other details.

The application process of the AP Gram Volunteer position started on June 25th and the last day to apply for the same was July 5th, 2019. For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must have passed the 10th class, to volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one should at least be a graduate.