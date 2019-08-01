Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology has declared the result of several semester examinations on July 31st, 2019.

The exams for which the results have been declared are Even Semester 2018-19 results (2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and Odd Semester 2018-19 results of BHSM (3 rd Semester), BHMCT (5th Semester) and are now available at makautexam.net.

All the students who have appeared for any of the above-mentioned exams can check their results at this direct link.

The result notification states, “In case of any discrepancy in the said results, the same may be informed in writing to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700064 within 7 days of publication of results.”

How to access MAKAUT 2018-19 exam results: