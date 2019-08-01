MAKAUT 2019 result: UG and PG results for several courses declared at makautexam.net
The results for Even Semester of UG, MBA, MCA and BHSM odd semesters have been declared.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology has declared the result of several semester examinations on July 31st, 2019.
The exams for which the results have been declared are Even Semester 2018-19 results (2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and Odd Semester 2018-19 results of BHSM (3 rd Semester), BHMCT (5th Semester) and are now available at makautexam.net.
All the students who have appeared for any of the above-mentioned exams can check their results at this direct link.
The result notification states, “In case of any discrepancy in the said results, the same may be informed in writing to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700064 within 7 days of publication of results.”
How to access MAKAUT 2018-19 exam results:
- Visit the MAKAUT official website.
- Click on the link under the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page.
- Enter the Roll Number and select the appropriate semester.
- The result will be displayed.