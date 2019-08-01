Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2019 counselling process is underway and today, August 1st, the first allotment result has been released at around 5.30 pm. The first allotment result can be accessed at the official website, icarexam.net.

The students can access the first allotment result and download the provisional admission letter from the official website. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment need to report to the universities for document verification, deposition of the course fee, and issuance of admission letter from August 2nd to August 6th.

ICAR entrance exams are conducted for admissions to various universities providing UG, PG, and Ph.D courses for agricultural courses, and the exams for the same was conducted on July 1st, 2019 and the result for the same was declared on July 17th, 2019. Based on the ICAR AIEEA scores, counselling for various courses and universities is being conducted.

ICAR will conduct three rounds of allotment. The second allotment result will be declared on August 8th and the third allotment result will be released on August 17th. The ICAR 2019 counselling process will go on until August 22nd, 2019.

How to check ICAR 2019 allotment result: