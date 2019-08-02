Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the 2019 Combined Engineering Services examination on August 1st, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will be conducting the written examination on August 10th for the 2019 Combined Engineering Services. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 461 vacancies for various positions for several state government departments which include Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer Agriculture, Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Fisheries, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety, and Junior Architect.

Candidates can download the TNPSC 2019 Engineering Services admit card from this direct link.

The candidates have to appear for a written examination which will consist of two papers scheduled to be conducted on August 10th, 2019. The paper I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The paper I will be different for each position for 300 marks. Paper II will be for 200 marks consisting question from general studies. The examination will be conducted at 32 centres throughout the state. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview round.

How to download TNPSC 2019 Engineering Services admit card:

Visit the TNPSC official website. Under the ‘Online Services’ section click on the link for ‘Hall Ticket Download’. Look for the relevant advertisement and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link against it. Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth and click on ‘Download’. The hall ticket will get downloaded which needs to be printed out.

TNPSC had released the notification for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on May 29th and the application process went on until June 28th, 2019. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.