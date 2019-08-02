Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling round III seat allotment result will be declared today, August 2nd. All candidates can access the seat allotment status from the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org. The admission process based on the third allotment result needs to be conducted on or before August 5th, 2019.

The whole counselling process was supposed to be finished before August 1st. However, due to heavy rain in several regions of the state, some process had to be postponed or adjusted. Thus, the process of counselling has been extended up to August 5th.

The first allotment result was declared in July second week and the second allotment result was declared on July 20th. The admission process based on the second allotment result was extended up to July 29th due to heavy rains lashing the state.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.

The result for MHT CET 2019 had been declared on July 4th, 2019. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.