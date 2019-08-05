Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had earlier released a recruitment notification for multiple vacancies 2019 on its official website - hssc.gov.in. This is a direct recruitment for 3,206 vacancies and the online application for the same will begins on the commission’s website from today, August 5th. Interested individual are advised to submit their applications as soon an possible and not wait for the last date. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is August 20th till 11.59 pm.

“The online applications are invited for direct recruitment for 3206 posts of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department”, the official notification says. The general and special instructions for the applicant with respect to the online filling of the application form, details about individual posts, qualification criteria, vacancies and so on has been mentioned in the notification and candidates are advised to go through it thoroughly before applying.

Candidates must note that the link for online application form will be activated today and will be available on HSSC recruitment portal. Also, applicants are expected to be careful while filling up the application form as after final submission of application form, no change will be allowed. Candidate will be responsible for any mistake in the data of application form and fees paid by him/her.

Once activated the online application for HSSC direct recruitment can be filled up using the following URL address: http://adv122019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Majority of the posts require an educational qualification equivalent of technical degree recognized by AICTE or a diploma in the same technical field with 2 years or so of work experience. The total vacancies, 3,206 are spread over 95 categories of posts. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks. There will be a written exam which comprises of 90 marks and remaining 10 marks will be allotted for Socio-Economic criteria and experience.

The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held in the month of September & October 2019 and the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card. No fixed dates have been provided by the commission as of now but will be updated on HSSC website in due course.