Indian Air Force is expected to release the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for download from today. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - afcat.cdac.in via candidate login starting 1 pm today, the website states. The exam itself is scheduled to be conducted on August 24th and 25th, 2019.

The admit cards were earlier scheduled to be released on Friday, August 2nd but were postponed due to unknown reasons. Now the admit cards will be available for download from 1 pm onwards on August 5th which is today, as per the ticker on the official website. Once declared, candidates are expected to download the same at the earliest as no candidate without a valid admit card will be allowed to appear for the examination.

AFCAT is a competitive entry level exam that provides an opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected candidates then are granted short service commission (SSC) in the flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

How to download AFCAT 2019 admit card

Go to the official website - www.afcat.cdac.in On the home page, hover over the candidate login tab and then click on AFCAT 01/2019 Enter your login details and download the admit card Thoroughly examine the admit card for errors and then take a print out

After downloading the admit card, candidates should cross-check whether all information is correct. In case there is some confusion, they need to contact the officials. On the exam day, the candidate should not carry any written material, electronic devices, log tables, watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device.