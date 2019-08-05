IRCTC is offering ‘Aastha Circuit Special Tourist Train’, one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country. The 10 nights, 11 days journey will cover destinations like Ujjain, Dwarika, Somnath, Shirdi, Sani Signapur and Triambakeshwar and begins on 11th September, 2019 from Jaynagar railway station.

Here is the direct link to book the Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra.

The Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra (package code: EZBD37) costs INR 10,391 per passenger and includes accommodation, sleeper class tickets and on-board meals. The itinerary for the journey is as follows:

Destination covered: Ujjain - Dwarika - Somnath - Shirdi - Sani Signapur - Triambakeshwar

Boarding points/De-boarding points: Jaynagar - Madhubani - Darbhanga - Samstipur - Muzaffarpur - Hajipur - Patliputra - Dindayal Upadhyay Jn.

Itinerary Dated: 11 September 2019 to 21 September 2019

Here is the train schedule:

Date Station Arrival Departure 11 Sep 2019 Jaynagar - Morning 11 Sep 2019 Madhubani Afternoon Afternoon 11 Sep 2019 Darbhanga Afternoon Afternoon 11 Sep 2019 Samastipur Afternoon Afternoon 11 Sep 2019 Muzaffarpur Afternoon Afternoon 11 Sep 2019 Hajipur Evening Evening 11 Sep 2019 Patliputra Night Night 12 Sep 2019 DDU Early morning Early morning

On 13th September, the train arrives in Ujjain early morning. After checking-in to a dharamshala for rest, the tour will proceed for darshan at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and then stay the night in Ujjain. The next morning tourists shall visit the Mahakaleshwar temple and then depart for Dwarka, the next destination. In the morning of 15th September, a visit to Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarka is scheduled. After darshan, passengers will leave for Dwarka station to board the train for the next destination to Somnath/Veraval. On 16th September, the tour arrives at Somnath/Verval station and a darshan of Somnath Jyotirlinga is scheduled for the same day. After darshan, the tour starts journey towards Shridi (MMR/SNSI), which lasts a full day. On 18th September, passengers will arrive at Nasik road and move to a dharamshala. A darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba and Sani Signapur Mandir is scheduled for the day. The next day tourists shall visit the Trimbkeshwar Jyotirlinga and then board the train for return journey.

Passengers can de-board at the following stations:

Date Station Arrival Departure 20 Sep 2019 DDU Night Night 20 Sep 2019 Patliputra Early morning Early morning 20 Sep 2019 Hajipur Morning Morning 20 Sep 2019 Muzaffarpur Morning Morning 21 Sep 2019 Samastipur Morning Morning 21 Sep 2019 Darbhanga Morning Morning 21 Sep 2019 Madhubani Afternoon Afternoon 21 Sep 2019 Jaynagar Afternoon -

The package includes costs of 2nd class sleeper tickets, non-AC hall accommodation for night stay throughout the journey, road transportation via non-AC vehicle, pure vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), three bottles of packaged water per day, tour escorts and security arrangement.

The tour package does not include laundry bills, medicines, entrance fees for monuments and temples. Passengers can upgrade the accommodation to any category of hotels at destination by own. It is mandatory for all passengers to submit medical fitness certificate from certified doctor to travel in the package.

Cancellation policy: No. of days before commencement of trip* Total Deductions Up to 15 days (excluding departure date) Rs. 100/- per passenger Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 4 days 100% of the package cost

For assistance, contact: