Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post notification today, August 6th. As most of the notification by SSC is generally released in the evening hours, this notification can also be expected to be out in the evening hours at the official website, ssc.nic.in, and the application process will also be done on the same website.

On August 1st, SSC had released a rescheduled notification dates for the month of August and in that it was notified that the Phase VII Selection Post 2019 notification will be issued today. The notification is expected to reveal the vacancy details and will also detail about the important dates regarding the recruitment drive.

Generally, the recruitment drive is conducted for three separate categories; first of candidates who have cleared 10th exam, candidates who have cleared 12th class, and for candidates who are graduates.

The notice released on August 1st also stated that the notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination will be released on August 13th, 2019 and 2019 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination notification on August 20th.

Interested candidates are suggested to keep track of the SSC’s official website or Scroll.in’s Announcement pages to keep themselves updated on the SSC 2019 Phase VII Selection Post notification details.