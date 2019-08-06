The University of Kota otherwise largely referred to as Kota University will be declaring the result for BA Part I 2019 annual examination on its official website - uok.ac.in. According to a report by NDTV, the result is expected to be updated on the UOK website soon. However, no fixed timing for the result declaration has been mentioned in the report.

The link to access Kota University results can be found at uok.ac.in or at univexam.org. The BA results are also expected to be available at indiaresults.com, a private portal which hosts university and exam results, the report adds. The exam for BA Part I at Kota University was held from February 27th to May 16th for regular as well as ex-students together. Separately, it must be recalled that the UOK BA Part 2 results 2019 were announced by the varsity on July 23rd, Tuesday.

Students who have appeared for the BA Part I exam are advised to check the university website every now and then for any updates. Alternatively, students will be able to access the result from our websites Announcement section. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the UOK BA part 1 exam results using their roll numbers provided on the exam hall ticket.

The University of Kota was established in 2003 and presently around 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.