Maharashtra Council Of Agricultural Education And Research or MCAER has been conducting the counselling process for admissions to various courses related to agriculture and as part of it, today, August 6th, the Council will declare UG allotment and merit list information at the official website, maha-agriadmission.in. The result is expected to be declared at 5.30 pm.

The information expected today include second allotment result for admissions to B.Sc. (Honours)(Agriculture), B.Sc. (Honours)(Horticulture), B.Sc. (Honours)(Forestry),B.Tech.(Bio-Technology) B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech.(Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc. (Honours)(Community Science),B.F.Sc. (Fisheries.

The counselling process for this started on June 29th and the provisional and final merit list and first allotment result has already been released. A total of four allotment rounds will be conducted and the counselling process will go on until the middle of the September. The classes are scheduled to commence on August 19th.

Apart from this, the provsiional merit list for for B.Sc. (Hons) (Agricultural Business Management) will also be released today. Students can submit greviances against the merit list from tomorrow until August 9th and the final merit list will be released on August 12th.

For ABM course, three allotment rounds followed by the management quota admission will be conducted and the process will go on until September 8th. The classes are scheduled to begin on September 10th.

All the above-mentioned information can be accessed at the official website or candidates can follow the Scroll.in’s Announcements page to know about the latest update.

Once the allotment/merit list is released, candidates should visit the official website, click on the relevant admission process and access the relevant information by clicking on the appropriate link.