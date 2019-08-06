Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result for written exam for the 2016 Stenographer recruitment on August 5th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the result at the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Successful candidates are eligible to appear for the skill test.

The exam was conducted on March 10th, 2019 at Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bareilly from 10.00 am to 11.00 am. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 352 stenographer vacancies.

How to check UPSSSC 2016 Stenographer written exam result: